The Chinese company Haval has announced the H-Dog crossover with a hybrid power plant. The model will be the third crossover of the “dog” family, which includes Haval KuGou (“cool dog”) and the well-known in Russia Haval Dargo / DaGou (“big dog”), the publication reported on February 8 “Autoreview”.

The new car will be the largest in the family. The length of the car is 4705 mm, and the wheelbase is 2810 mm. Experts believe that the size of the car is comparable to such crossovers as Chery Tiggo 8 or Skoda Kodiaq. However, experts believe that the novelty will not be a classic SUV, since the car is not made on a frame, but with a load-bearing body – the car is based on the same LEMON modular platform with a transverse engine.

All-wheel drive versions are also in the plans, but the debut H-Dog will be front-wheel drive only.

The hybrid installation will be based on a gasoline 1.5-liter turbo engine and an electric motor. Its total return will be 326 hp. (torque 530 Nm). At a low speed, only the electric motor will rotate the wheels, and the gasoline engine will operate in generator mode. With further acceleration of the car, the gasoline engine will connect to the front drive wheels through a two-stage robotic gearbox.

The traction battery is installed under the floor of the passenger compartment, there is no data on it yet, only the passport fuel consumption of the hybrid has been announced – only 1.85 l / 100 km.

The new hybrid Haval H-Dog will appear on the Chinese market before the end of the first quarter of 2023. The company has not yet announced the prospects for the appearance of the car in Russia.

On January 25, the 100,000th car rolled off the assembly line of the Haval plant in the Tula region. The Haval Jolion crossover became the jubilee car. The Haval plant was opened in Russia four years ago, in June 2019. The first model launched on the assembly line of the enterprise was the Haval F7 crossover. Then the production of the H9 SUV model began. In 2021, the release of the Jolion crossover started, and in 2022, the all-wheel drive Dargo SUV.