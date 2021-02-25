China on Thursday denied asking US diplomats to submit to anal COVID-19 tests, after US media reported that US State Department workers they complained that they had been forced to do so.

China, which has largely managed to control the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in its territory, claimed last month that anal diagnostic tests are more effective than nasal, as the virus can stay longer in the digestive system.

According to the American media Vice Y The Washington Post, State department employees deployed in China complained of having had to undergo an anal test for COVID-19 “by mistake, despite the fact that, in principle, they are exempt from it.”

Asked about this at a press conference, the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied this information.

“China has never required US diplomats to undergo anal sampling,” Zhao Lijian said.

It was at the end of January that it became known that both the capital of the country and that of the eastern province of Shandong were demanding this new test method as part of the quarantine requirements upon arrival in the country from abroad.

These tests, according to experts cited by local media, would be more accurate than others commonly used so far, such as taking pharyngeal samples with swabs introduced through the nose – the most common for PCR tests -, saliva or blood. .

A person who had an anal test described it as “strange” Speaking to the local Beijing News newspaper: “You take off your pants, lie on the bed and feel the cotton swabs thrust into your anus twice and twist them. It takes about 10 seconds each time.”

During a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Beijing, resorted to the method of diagnosis by rectal smear. Its use was also ordered in international travelers arriving in the Chinese capital, where they must also comply with a quarantine.

A foreign diplomat told AFP that he had declined to undergo such a test after being quarantined at his home upon his return to China. According to him, those responsible for the examination they did not insist.

In any case, the usual detection methods will surely continue to be the most used, since the anal test is “less practical”, according to Chinese officials quoted by the press.

