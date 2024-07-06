China has declared its readiness to ensure security throughout the world

China is ready to work with all peace-loving countries to advance solutions to global security issues and eliminate the international security deficit, said Vice Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Han Zheng, writes RIA News.

He delivered a speech at the opening of the 12th World Peace Forum in Beijing.

According to the Chinese representative, promoting common security and paying close attention to the legitimate security concerns of all countries remain important principles for effectively ensuring peace.

“In the face of complex international security threats, China advocates the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security,” Han Zheng said.

Earlier, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China would continue to facilitate a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Beijing is ready to continue making efforts to advance a political resolution to the Ukrainian crisis and other regional problems, the Chinese leader stressed.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called on NATO to think about the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and the alliance’s role in the conflict.