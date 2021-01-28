Chinese doctors began to use rectal swabs to test citizens for coronavirus, reports China Central Television with reference to the deputy head of the infectious diseases department of the Beijing hospital Li Tongzeng. According to him, this method can significantly improve the accuracy of research.

The physician noted that coronavirus samples persist in the rectum and secretions for much longer than in the nasopharynx. With a mild form of the disease, it is problematic to identify the presence of an infection in the body in a traditional way after a few days.

Tongzen stressed that rectal analysis will only be used for “testing key populations in centralized quarantine points.”

Earlier, a group of scientists from the United States reported that a video camera of an ordinary smartphone would help to make an express diagnosis of coronavirus.