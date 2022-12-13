Kommersant: China has banned the supply of its own Loongson processors to the foreign market

The Chinese government has banned the export of Loongson processors based on its own LoongArch architecture. The decision concerns, among other things, deliveries to Russia, the reason for it was the recognition of the technology as strategically important, which is associated with its use in the military-industrial complex of China. About this with reference to their own sources writes “Kommersant”.

An interlocutor from the Ministry of Digital Development pointed out that a number of Russian electronics manufacturers have already tried on Chinese processors, but they can no longer purchase a batch for testing. There are no dependencies or issues associated with this solution, but Loongson was evaluated as an option in case of blocking parallel imports of Intel products.

A source in the electronics market confirmed this information, indicating that China uses the best chips for military products, and the country does not intend to share the development.

Maxim Koposov, director of the Promobit company, noted that it is unlikely that at least one mass project using Loongson chips has been launched in Russia, so right now he does not see any damage. In addition, the expert suggested that the ban would be formal, because it is still possible to buy laptops and motherboards based on the Loongson chip, including through AliExpress.

Chairman of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RASPP) Vitaly Mankevich said that there is no official ban on supplies, and if it appears, then the organization has many ways to purchase such goods through third countries from smaller companies.

Another interlocutor of the publication said that Chinese processors are ahead of Russian solutions in terms of technical characteristics, but do not reach Western ones, so it is easier and safer to buy Intel products around the world.

Earlier it became known that against the backdrop of the introduction of Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine, the share of defective products in the supply of microchips and components from Chinese manufacturers to Russia increased 20 times, from 2 to 40 percent. The refusal to cooperate with official distributors forces Russian companies to use the services of resellers, and they have no experience in checking chips.