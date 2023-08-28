Vedomosti: China has banned the import of poultry from 4 Russian poultry farms since August 24

Since August 24, China has banned the import of poultry meat produced by four Russian enterprises – Nevinnomyssk and Blagodarnensk poultry farms, Agrocomplex im. N. I. Tkachev and Timashevskaya Poultry Farm. They write about it Vedomosti with reference to one of the exporters.

The information was confirmed by a representative of Rosselkhoznadzor. According to him, the service asked the Chinese side to clarify the reasons for the introduction of restrictions, but at the moment has not received a response from them. He clarified that in all three regions where these enterprises are represented (Stavropol and Krasnodar Territories, Samara Region), there are no cases of avian influenza and there are no opportunities for its spread.

According to another top manager at a poultry company, exports may also be suspended if unacceptable concentrations of hazardous substances (such as antibiotics) are found in poultry or if product labeling rules are violated. Since at the moment the reason for the decision of the PRC is unknown, it is difficult to predict the timing of the restoration of poultry access from facilities to the market.

