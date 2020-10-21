China has overtaken a new environmental problem – the country must recycle 26 million tons of discarded clothes annually. However, this is economically disadvantageous, writes Bloomberg.

China produces over five billion T-shirts a year, and millions of tons of clothing are thrown away every day. Most are mass-produced, cheap and short-lived clothing. The fashion industry accounts for about 10 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, more than all air and sea transport combined.

According to experts, reusing a kilogram of clothing saves six thousand liters of water and 0.3 kilograms of chemical fertilizers. However, China’s problem is that recycling garments is not profitable, and second-hand garments are unpopular even in relatively poor regions.

The vast majority of things are thrown into trash cans, exacerbating the environmental problem. Most of China’s 654 giant landfills are filling up ahead of schedule. The largest dump in the country is the size of 100 soccer fields and filled 25 years earlier than planned. In 2018, China dumped over 200 million cubic meters of waste into its coastal waters.

Earlier it became known that the popular mass-market store and clothing manufacturer H&M has found a way to make old clothes new. The Swedish company unveiled a textile recycling machine called the Loop.