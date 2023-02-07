The Tank 700 frame SUV, which is equipped with a three-liter gasoline turbo engine with 360 hp, was shown for the first time in China without camouflage. Officially, the model will be presented in April of this year, the portal reported on February 7 Autonews.

The length of the five-seater SUV is 5090 mm, the wheelbase is 3000 mm. The design of the car repeats the concept of the same name, which was introduced back in 2021.

The car received a radiator grille with horizontal slats, plastic lining on the body. Optional winch and 22-inch wheels are offered for the machine. The all-wheel drive frame SUV is equipped with a three-liter gasoline turbo engine with a capacity of 360 hp. The unit will work in conjunction with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The maximum speed is declared at around 190 km / h. It is expected that the Tank 700 will receive hybrid modifications in the future.

Experts did not rule out the appearance of the Tank 700 on the Russian market, since in the near future official sales of two frame SUVs of the brand (Tank 300 and Tank 500) should begin in Russia.

On December 30, it became known that Great Wall Motors showed a hybrid version of the Tank 500 frame SUV. The novelty will appear in the Chinese domestic market in the second quarter of 2023. The capacity of the battery installed in the car is 19.94 kWh. The hybrid’s battery system supports a half-hour fast charge and a three-hour slow charge. In electric mode, the range of the SUV exceeds 100 km. In hybrid mode, when fully charged, fuel consumption is 2.3 l/100 km.