SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China on Sunday reported 83 more coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, down from 125 reported the day before, the country’s health authority said.

New infections include 44 locally transmitted, according to a statement from the National Health Commission, up from 89 the day before.

Most of the new local cases, 31, were registered by authorities in Zhejiang Province, in the east of the country. China also reported 41 new asymptomatic cases, up from 19 the day before.

The country stated that there were no new deaths and with that the official number of fatal victims from the disease was 4,636.

As of December 18, mainland China had 100,284 confirmed cases.

(By David Kirton and Cheng Leng)

