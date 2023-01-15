Fatal cases were recorded from December 2022 to January this year, according to the National Health Commission

China recorded 59,938 deaths from covid from December 8, 2022 to January 12, 2023. The number was released on Saturday (14.jan.2023) by Jiao Yahui, head of the Office of Medical Administration of the Chinese National Health Commission. The information is from the international news agency Reuters.

According to Yahui, of the total 59,938 deaths, 54,435 were the result of a combination of covid and other illnesses, while 5,503 were caused by respiratory failure.

The head of the Chinese Medical Administration Office reported that most of the deaths were of elderly people, with an average age of 80.3 years.

According to Reuters, China reported only 5 or fewer deaths per day last month. The agency said the numbers would be inconsistent with the long lines seen at funeral homes and the body bags that have been flowing out of crowded hospitals in recent weeks.

The Asian power has been facing a new outbreak of covid since the beginning of December after easing restrictions against the disease because of the wave of protests against the policy of “covid zero” in the country. In the same month, China stopped the daily release of disease numbers.