Cases of Covid increase in China. | Photo: EFE

China recorded 13,000 deaths from Covid between January 13 and 19. Numbers refer only to deaths that occurred in hospitals, not including deaths that occurred at home. The Chinese government had reported that between December 8 and January 12, nearly 60,000 people died from complications from the disease.

There is concern from the Chinese health authorities with the increase in cases as a result of the greater flow of travel for the Lunar New Year celebrations, which began this Sunday (22) and continue until February 5.

As reported by Agence France Presse (AFP), the independent consultancy Airfinity estimates a peak of 36,000 deaths during the period. Travel was even discouraged by government authorities.

On the other hand, Agência EFE reported that the chief epidemiologist at the country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Wu Zunyou, declared that about 80% of China’s population has already contracted Covid-19. Based on this data, Wu says that the risk of a second wave of infections occurring in the next two or three months is “very small”. He acknowledges that the number of infections may increase in some areas, due to the Lunar New Year celebrations, but he does not believe that the occurrences are on a large scale.