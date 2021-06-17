A group of independent experts linked to the United Nations has asked the Chinese government for clarification after receiving credible allegations that ethnic and religious minorities are targeted by forced “organ harvesting” in Chinese prisons.

In China, until 2015, most transplanted organs came from prisoners who, according to the Chinese government, agreed to donate them. After international criticism, Chinese officials said the practice had been abolished, but experts believe “organ harvesting” still takes place.

According to a note published earlier this week on the website of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, more than a dozen experts say they have received credible information that detainees from ethnic or religious minorities – such as Falun Gong practitioners, Tibetans, Uighurs, Muslims and Christians – may be being subjected to forcible blood tests and organ tests. , such as ultrasound and x-rays, without their informed consent, while other prisoners are not required to undergo such examinations. Test results, they said, are recorded in a database of live organ sources that facilitate organ allocation.

“Forced organ harvesting in China appears to target specific ethnic, linguistic or religious minorities held in detention, often without explaining the reasons for the arrest or arrest warrants, in different locations,” said experts, led by Siobhán Mullally, Special Rapporteur for the UN Commission on Human Rights on Trafficking in Persons. “We are deeply concerned about reports of discriminatory treatment of prisoners or detainees based on their ethnicity and religion or belief.”

They also mention that there are reports of families of executed prisoners who are prevented from claiming the bodies of their loved ones.

Gazeta do Povo made a request for comment to the Chinese embassy in Brazil, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article. On previous occasions, China has always denied the accusations.

In response to the allegations, Liu Yuyin, a spokesman for the Chinese mission to the UN, condemned the experts’ “disinformation” and “slander”. “China is vehemently opposed and categorically rejects the accusations,” the spokesman said in a release.

“We are deeply alarmed that the special procedure mandate holders in question, lacking the ability for rudimentary reasoning and judgment, have fallen for these gross lies,” he added.

Experts “ignored the official information provided by the Chinese government and chose to accept the disinformation provided by the anti-China separatist forces and the evil Falun Gong cult,” criticized Liu, who also said that China is a country under the rule of law and that trade in human organs and illegal organ transplants are “strictly prohibited by law” in the country.

Liu urged UN experts to “immediately correct their mistakes, discard prejudice against China, stop defaming China… and act impartially and objectively.”

It is not the first time that China has been accused of carrying out forced organ collections from prisoners. In 2019, an independent court located in London concluded that the country continues to allow the killing of political prisoners to use their organs for transplants, after collating reports from doctors and human rights investigators. The main evidence gathered by the court is estimates of a high number of transplants, far greater than official statistics, short waiting times for a transplant and testimony from ex-detainees. There are reports of organ removal from living people who were killed in the procedure.

In previous years, independent groups of UN rapporteurs have also warned about the practice, but “the government’s responses lacked data”, such as information on the sources of organs used in transplants taking place in the country. “The lack of available data and information sharing systems is an obstacle to the successful identification and protection of victims of trafficking and to the effective investigation and prosecution of traffickers,” reads the note published on the UN portal.

According to experts, the most common organs removed from prisoners are reported to be the heart, kidneys, liver, corneas and, less commonly, parts of the liver. “This form of medical trafficking allegedly involves healthcare professionals, including surgeons, anesthetists and other medical specialists.”

People’s Court Investigates Abuses Against Uighurs

A people’s court in London last week opened an investigation into charges of crimes against Uighurs in China. The nine-member panel, made up of lawyers and academics, held its first hearings on June 4-7.

The court is not endorsed by the British government, but it could prompt more direct action by authorities, human rights activist Luke de Pulford, founder of the Coalition for Genocide Response, explained to Voice of America.

China criticized the court as a “farce”. An article in the state-run China Daily claims that the hearings do not take place under the tutelage of the International Criminal Court or the International Court of Justice.

Last December, the International Criminal Court said it would not investigate the case because it was outside its jurisdiction, as China is not a member state. The International Court of Justice, on the other hand, only investigates legal disputes between states that they have submitted to the court and offers legal advice when requested by the UN and other agencies.

China denies that the abuses are taking place. “In view of the proliferation of terrorist atrocities perpetrated by separatists that caused countless deaths and destabilized the region, it was necessary to initiate a program of deradicalization”, says the article. The aim of the program would be to “re-educate people at risk of indoctrination” and provide “rehabilitation treatment”.