People's Liberation Army of China handed over 5 missing men from Arunachal Pradesh to India

Kiran Rijiju said on Friday that the Chinese army agreed to hand over the youth to India.

5 Indian youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month, Chinese army kidnapped

Itanagar

About 10 days later, the 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh were handed over to India by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. Army sources have given this information. Earlier, Union Minister Kiran Rijiju on Friday said that China has agreed to hand over the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to India.

Please tell that earlier this month, there were reports of the disappearance of 5 Indian youths from Arunachal Pradesh. These youths were abducted by the Chinese army. In the beginning, China had shown Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China instead of giving information about Indian youths showing grandeur. Chinese media called him a spy.

Kiran Rijiju tweeted

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju on Friday said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has agreed to hand over all the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh to India on Saturday. Rijiju had tweeted that the Chinese PLA had confirmed the return of the youth to the Indian Army.



5 youths were kidnapped

Explain that 5 out of 7 people hunted in the jungle near the Indo-China border in Upper Subansiri district of the state were kidnapped by the Chinese army. Prakash Ringling, a relative of one of the missing youth, wrote about it for the first time in his Facebook post. The missing youths were identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Abia, Tanu Bakare and Garu Diri.

How the Indian youths were killed in China

The villagers claimed that these youths served as porter for the Indian Army, which carried goods in inaccessible areas. Prakash had said, “Sometimes people leave and the PLA person leaves.” The group of 7 people went hunting in the deserted forest. Only two of these were returned. The relatives of the missing youth said that the border is not properly demarcated. Because of this, they do not know which side they are on and they move a lot.