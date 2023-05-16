The government of China had access to all data from ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. The information was revealed by Yintao “Roger” Yu, a former employee of the company.

He filed a lawsuit against the company and declared that the Chinese Communist Party had data via a Monitoring Committee where the company “guided how it promoted core communist values”.

“The Committee maintained supreme access to all company data, even data stored in the United States,” read the complaint obtained by CNN. According to him, the media company worked as an advertisement for Beijing.

A Bytedance spokesperson denied Yu’s claims, saying that he worked on an app called Flipagram while at the company, which was discontinued for business reasons. “The company is committed to respecting the intellectual property of other companies and we acquire data in accordance with industry practices and our global policy,” the company reaffirmed.