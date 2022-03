This is an Airbus A330-243 from China Eastern Airlines.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN

Chinese authorities confirmed this Saturday (26) that there are no survivors in the accident with the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the body that regulates the sector in the country, all 9 crew and 123 passengers died in the plane crash.

The plane of flight MU5735 took off from Kunming bound for Guangzhou and crashed in the early hours of last Monday (21) at Brasília time. The crash happened in a mountain area near the city of Guangxi. All the victims were Chinese, the CAAC confirmed.

The aircraft’s black box was recovered on Wednesday (23) and taken for analysis in Beijing. The plane would have suffered a fall of 7,878 meters in 156 seconds, according to data from flightradar24, a portal that monitors flights. A video that circulates on social media shows what would be the Boeing in vertical fall, but the authenticity of the images has not been confirmed.