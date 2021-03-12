Chinese public opinion does not know how to cope with the success of Chloé Zhao, the filmmaker born in Beijing but educated in the United States who last week made history at the Golden Globes by becoming the first Asian woman to win the award for best director. . The official networks and media have gone from pride to repudiation after hearing old statements interpreted as attacks on their country of origin. This puts the premiere of his latest film at risk and underlines, once again, the effervescence of nationalism incarnate in the society of the Asian giant.

Zhao was recognized in this particular edition, halfway between the physical and the virtual, of the awards given by the Foreign Press Association and offered a few words of thanks from her residence in California. This success was soon capitalized by the official media as “a source of pride” for China. At the end of that day, the main label that grouped the conversation on the matter – limited to praise and praise – accumulated more than 210 million views on Weibo, a microblogging platform similar to Twitter.

However, the applause soon turned into a scarf when some Internet users rescued fragments of interviews granted by the director to foreign publications, in which she made candid statements that many interpreted as a denial of her origins and a national offense. From then on, love turned to hate. Chinese censors removed most mentions of Zhao and his film from social media, Nomadland. On Weibo, the search for related terms returned a message warning that “the content has been removed in accordance with relevant laws, regulations and policies.” Some messages, however, are still accessible and the film is still in the Douban database, the first film evaluation community.

This episode places the arrival on the Chinese billboard of Nomadland. The film had already received approval from the competent authorities for its limited release as of April 23, but two of the main ticket sales platforms, Taopiaopiao and Maoyan, have withdrawn it from their calendars. Sources consulted by the specialized media Variety they assured that the association of cinemas in the country “still hopes to be able to go ahead with the premiere (…), although maintaining a low-profile promotion.”

The maximum alarm has not been triggered in the Nomadland, an independent title that did not augur a large collection in the Asian giant, but in Disney. Zhao has directed the last big project of the house, Eternals, part of the Marvel universe and with a first-rate cast that includes stars like Angelina Jolie or Salma Hayek. Disney is concerned that the controversy will ruin the millionaire investment in its future blockbuster, which will be released in the US in November this year. His landing in China, the world’s first film market in 2020, is in the air.

Two were the statements that unleashed the storm. The first of them came from a questionnaire carried out in 2013 by the New York magazine Filmmaker. Asked about the reason for her interest in the Indian reservation where she shot her first film, Zhao replied that “it reminded me of when I was a teenager in China, being in a place where lies are everywhere.” His words were removed at the same time as Nomadland announced its plans to premiere in China, and currently the article is accompanied by a clarifying note: the content has been “edited and condensed after publication.” In the second, the director told the Australian news portal News.com.au that the US “is now my country.” A later review argued that the quote had been poorly transcribed and actually would have said “it’s not my country” – “is not my country” versus “is now my country”-.

The truth is that Zhao, born in the Chinese capital in 1982 with Ting as her first name, comes from the privilege that characterizes the country’s ruling elite. Her father was the head of a large state-owned company in the steel sector, who would remarry Song Dandan, a famous actress who would act as the young woman’s stepmother. This well-off position allowed him to study abroad until he ended up studying film at New York University. In 2015 he would present his first work, Songs My Brothers Taught Me, which received unanimous critical acclaim at Sundance. Two years later, The Rider launched her to stardom. It was this film that made Frances McDormand, the protagonist of Nomadland, I would like to work with her. After the Golden Lion and the Golden Globe, Zhao now looks to the Oscars. Chinese society, in turn, looks at her.