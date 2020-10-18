As the winter on LAC increases, it is becoming extremely difficult for Chinese soldiers to do duty at the forward location. For this reason, the Chinese Army has given India a special ‘proposal’ in the seventh round of meetings, which can end the tension between the two countries on LAC. Let us know that no one has any information about this proposal except the top leadership of the army and the government. But according to information received from sources from ABP News, India will take any step only after considering this proposal very closely.

Proposal is limited to the top political leadership of the army and the country

According to information received by ABP News, during the seventh round of meetings on 12 October, China’s PLA Army gave this special proposal to the representative of the Indian Army delegation. This special proposal has been shared by the top commander of Leh based corps commander so that a decision can be taken after considering it from the political leadership. This is a top-secret proposal that only the leadership of the country knows. But highly placed sources have told ABP News so much that this is a new proposal that China had never shared before. The proposal is under consideration. But whether India will accept this proposal or not, suspense is still intact. Sources have also made it clear that in the seventh round meeting, India has also given a proposal to end the confrontation on LAC. China’s PLA army is also consulting with the political leadership of its country. In the next meeting itself, both countries will open their respective cards.

7th round meeting of Corps Commander level held on 12 October

Let us know that on October 12, the seventh round meeting of the Corps Commander level of both countries was held. This meeting lasted for about 13 hours. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14th Corps at Leh and Lieutenant General PGK Menon, who were replacing him, took part from India. The very next day of this meeting, Harinder Singh gave the responsibility of Leh Corps to Lieutenant General Menon. Harinder Singh has completed his tenure as the commander of the corps and has now reached the post of Commandant of IMA based in Dehradun.

India will accept the proposal only after deep consideration

In the seventh round of meetings, China’s PLA army was led by the commander of Xinjiang Military District, Major General Liu Lin. It is believed that Liu Lin has shared this special ‘proposal’ of China directly with the Corps Commander of India. Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during an event that whatever talks are going on to end the tension on LAC is between India and China. He had refused to say anything on China’s proposal.

India rejected the previous proposal

Let us tell you that in the sixth round meeting on 21 September, China had made a proposal to end the confrontation, which India had rejected outright. In this proposal, China had asked the Indian Army to retreat from Gurung Hill, Magar Hill, Mukherpari and Rechin La of Kailash Range (‘Chushul Heights’) south of Pangong-Tso Lake. But India made it clear that if disengagement happens, it will be on the entire LAC. In such a situation, the Chinese army would have to go behind the finger 4-8 adjacent to Pangong-tso Lake. But the Chinese army was not ready for this. In such a situation, there are speculations about what can happen in this new proposal of China.

LAC adjoining East Ladakh But India’s position is very strong

At the same time, according to Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh, former Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, taking the Chushul-Heights (Kailash mountain range) under his jurisdiction, India’s position has become very strong on the LAC adjacent to eastern Ladakh. Because of the strategic importance of China, the Indian military is now strong on both sides of the Spangur Gap area. At the same time, the Moldo Garrison of China’s PLA army has also come directly into the JD of the Indian Army. This is the reason why China wants to end tension on LAC as soon as possible and must have given a new proposal for it.

China’s proposal should be absolutely transparent

According to Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia, former DGMO of the Indian Army, whatever the proposal from China should be a ‘transparent’ and ‘ir-revival’ ie whatever the proposal is, it should be absolutely transparent so that there is no mess later. . Also, there is no proposal like the Galvan valley that once you are ready to retreat and then come back there, so that situations like violent conflict do not arise again.

