The National Administration of Medical Products of China has finally approved this Saturday for use the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by the Sinovac Biotech Pharmaceutical, the second vaccine developed by the Asian giant after Sinopharm.

The decision is based on the results of the third phase of clinical trials, which have not been made public pending the completion of their data on efficacy and safety, the pharmacist herself explained in a statement collected by the Chinese newspaper ‘The Global Times ‘.

The company expects to be able to manufacture more than 1 billion doses annually of this inactivated vaccine type, developed based on virus particles without the capacity to produce diseases, but which generate an immune response.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use in China in June 2020 and has also received provisional clearance from Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Chile and Colombia. Doses have already been supplied to Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and Chile.

China has already vaccinated 2.7% of its population, according to data compiled from official sources by the Our World in Data portal, linked to the University of Oxford.