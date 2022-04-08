Tencent, the largest video game company in the world by revenue, has announced that will close the Penguin Esports streaming platform in June due to “changes in market strategies”. Penguin Esports works like Twitch and is available in China, where it has never conquered the general public. In addition, Tencent already owns the two largest live video platforms in China, Douyu and Huya, acquired over the past few years. Together, the two sites / apps hold 70 percent of the streaming video game broadcasting market. Penguin Esports has seen its popularity drop even further in recent months due to competition from Bilibili and Kuaishou, the competitor of Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok).

Both Bilibili and Douyin, which have a market value of $ 10 and $ 40 billion respectively, have invested heavily in exclusive live host and video game streaming. Additionally, the recent freeze on new game approvals in China, where no distribution licenses have been granted for new titles for eight months, has made content less and less easy to cover. Douyu and Huya will continue to be used by Tencent as the main platforms to host the streams: in 2020 the company had tried to merge them into a single one, but Beijing blocked the operation in view of the monopoly control of the tech giants.