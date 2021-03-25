China | Giant brands H&M and Nike criticize Uighur treatment last year, China now launches retaliation

Western trademarks commenting on the human rights situation in Xinjiang have come under pressure from China.

China has begun to put pressure on several trademarks that have criticized the repression of minorities in western Xinjiang.

In China, sports brand Nike, fashion giant H&M and luxury goods company Burberry, for example, have been hit by public outbursts. Companies have received harsh criticism from China’s social media, which is tightly controlled by the state. AFP and Reuters, among others, report the matter.

European Union Foreign Ministers confirmed the imposition of sanctions this week four Chinese authorities on the abuse of the Uighurs. China responded to this almost immediately by imposing its own sanctions on European politicians and scholars.

Now several Chinese online stores and two public figures have stopped cooperating with H&M. Already last year, H&M said it was “deeply concerned” about the situation of the Uighurs in Xinjiang. The company has said it does not intend to use cotton from Xinjiang.

Chinese celebrities have also announced the end of the collaboration with Adidas, Converse and Calvin Klein. Tencent, which owns the gaming company Supercell, withdrew from the collaboration with Burberry.

At the same time, Chinese television stars Wang Yibo and Tan Songyun have said they will end all marketing cooperation with Nike. Nike’s statement on human rights last year has also resurfaced this week.

Statements issued months ago have become topical again with the imposition of sanctions. Following the EU’s sanctions decision, Britain, the United States and Canada also announced their own sanctions against China on Monday.

Human rights organizations according to at least one million Uighurs and others, mainly members of the Muslim minority, have been imprisoned in camps in western China in Xinjiang, where forced labor is being commissioned and women have been sterilized. China has vehemently denied allegations of forced Uighur labor.

For example, the United States has defined China’s actions in the Uighur region as equivalent to genocide.