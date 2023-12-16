China began the millennium still with the reputation of being the kingdom of the bicycle. Twenty-four years later, the country has not only emerged as the largest car producer in the world, but also enters the next calendar as the new global export leader, after snatching the crown from its neighbor Japan. For the first time in its history, the Asian giant is setting standards in the automotive sector, and it does so thanks to the unstoppable rise of its electric vehicles (EV), which have opened a range of opportunities and challenges that will shape the international scene in the coming years. five years While at each summit the need to promote the ecological transition is raised – although commitments are not always translated into actions – on this side of the planet, new energy cars are no longer a mere future promise.

The figures are eloquent: in Europe, one in eight vehicles purchased in 2022 was electric (in the US, one in seven), and, at the same time, in China, EVs represented 25% of total car sales . According to data from the China Automobile Manufacturers Associationin just two years, the EV penetration rate in the world's second largest economy has shot up from 10% to 35%, and the Hong Kong bank HSBC estimates that, by 2030, it will reach 90%.

This change of mentality in Chinese society would not have occurred without the Government's support for the sector. Beijing introduced tax exemptions for the purchase of green cars in 2014 and, by 2022, had invested almost 30 billion euros to encourage their consumption. This year, the Ministry of Finance announced the largest concession to the industry, a €66.3 billion package of tax holidays over four years for battery, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell EVs.

“It's much cheaper than a gasoline car,” explains a 35-year-old businessman from Wuhan, who identifies himself as Walden, by phone. Three years ago an XPeng P7 was bought for about 38,000 euros at the current exchange rate. Walden, like many of his compatriots, prefers a Chinese model to a foreign one because it has more accessories – there are many who compare them to a smartphone with wheels – and because the levels of interaction with the user are much higher: “ “I can give you 90% of the instructions through my voice,” he says enthusiastically.

Since 2020, the fierce competition between Chinese manufacturers (it is estimated that there are more than 300) has motivated local firms to innovate and adapt to consumer tastes faster than foreign ones. In fact, approximately 80% of new electric cars registered in China in 2023 are from domestic brands. “The speed with which China has embraced new technologies in the automobile industry is incomparable,” they point out from the Moody's risk rating agency.

Having the right infrastructure has also made the transition easier. China boasts of having the largest charging network in the world, with more than four million points spread throughout the nation. In 2022 alone, more than 70% of the units that were installed worldwide were done in China and, between January and June of this year, 442,000 spaces were added, according to the China Cargo Alliance.

This love affair with the electric car has not been the result of chance. China, which was lagging behind in the production of combustion engine vehicles, found in EVs a gateway to markets that had resisted it. In the late 2000s, authorities envisioned a strategic investment plan: if China developed this technology early enough, it could gain a huge competitive advantage. And so it has been.

Technicians assemble batteries in electric cars in Hefei (Anhui) last October. It is estimated that by 2030, 90% of cars sold in China could be electric. NurPhoto (Getty Images)

China has not only positioned itself as the largest car producer in the world, but also as a leading exporter. Its manufacturers sold 3.4 million vehicles abroad from January to September, more than those of Japan and Germany, which exported 3.2 million and 2.4 million, respectively, in the same period, according to a report from the research institute. German CAM. EVs accounted for 24% of Chinese exports, more than double that of last year, driven by Tesla sales. Since 2021, Elon Musk's company has been producing more cars in its Shanghai gigafactory than in any other. However, the Chinese BYD has stepped on the accelerator (it was the main exporter in August) and threatens to steal that position in 2024. Last year, BYD earned a great reputation: four of the ten best-selling EVs worldwide were his.

The investment bank Natixis estimates that China will produce more than seven million EVs in 2023, equivalent to 52% of global production, and that its export share will increase to 41%. In 2019 it was 21%. The consulting firm Gartner predicts that, by 2026, more than 50% of the EVs that will be sold worldwide will come from the Asian giant.

These overwhelming results are largely due to Chinese manufacturers being world leaders in a critical aspect of the supply chain: battery technology. More than three-quarters of the world's battery plants are located in China, and in 2022, the country accounted for 78% of global production capacity, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Last year, six of the top ten manufacturers on the planet were Chinese (led by CATL and BYD).

China has also been a pioneer in creating lithium-ferrophosphate batteries, of which it has a monopoly (99% of the global share). These batteries, less prone to overheating, allow long-distance driving at a considerably reduced cost and can reach up to 2,000 charge cycles without significantly losing their capacity, almost double that of traditional lithium-ion batteries. Likewise, Chinese firms lead the research and development of the next generation of batteries: solid-state batteries.

This dominance is due to the fact that the Asian country controls more than half of the world's refining capacity for graphite, nickel, cobalt and lithium, and is guaranteed the supply of scarce minerals from Latin America and Africa. This “advantage allows Chinese manufacturers to reduce production costs” and be “self-sufficient” from lithium processing to battery assembly, Moody's noted in August.

Aiming to speed up production and ensure a cost-competitive supply chain, many European manufacturers have partnered with their Chinese rivals. Volkswagen bought a 4.99% stake in XPeng in July and announced in April that it would build an automotive development center in Hefei. For its part, VW has 33 factories with joint venture partners and 100,000 Chinese employees.

In 2022, China exported 371,000 EVs to the European Union, an increase of 360% compared to 2020. However, for now, the number of Chinese-branded vehicles on European roads remains relatively low, as exports from the country Asia continue to be dominated by Tesla (40%). Faced with the surge in exports from China, the European Union has formally launched an investigation to determine whether Chinese EV manufacturers have received public subsidies that are promoting unfair competition. “The markets are flooded with cheaper EVs, whose prices have been artificially lowered based on gigantic state subsidies,” condemned the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in September. If tariffs are imposed, European producers established on Chinese soil, such as VW, BMW or Mercedes-Benz, would face an enormous dilemma.

The Old Continent – ​​the second largest global EV market – has become a key region for the expansion of Chinese electric cars. In 2022, the European automotive sector received the highest concentration of Chinese investment in an industry in more than a decade (53%), according to data from Merics. Furthermore, since 2018, Chinese battery firms have announced investments of more than €17 billion in Europe and expect their European plants to represent approximately 20% of the continent's total battery manufacturing capacity by 2030.

Hungary, which has strong ties with Beijing, has benefited most from the wave of Chinese investments in the last year (20% of the total). In Spain, the Envision gigafactory project in Navalmoral de la Mata has been approved, which is scheduled to come into operation in 2025.

