The largest quarantine center in Shanghai is being built here: The National Exhibition and Convention Center will soon have space for 40,000 people who have tested positive. © Ding Ting/Xinhua/Imago

Shanghai has been in lockdown for a week. The number of cases continues to rise. And there are early signs that foreigners in the city are becoming increasingly nervous.

Munich/Shanghai – The lockdown in Shanghai* is entering its second week. An end is not in sight for the time being. The tension in the city is therefore increasing, including among foreigners. Not necessarily out of fear of the omicron variant, but because of being locked up – in the apartment, in the city, in China. In the last few days, a large proportion of the few scheduled flights from Shanghai have been canceled again and again because the ground staff could not get to the airports due to the lockdown. Lufthansa also had to cancel several flights to Germany because of this.

A small group of Germans had therefore submitted a petition to the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in the metropolis this week, calling on them to work to improve the situation. They want to leave China* for urgent reasons such as illness or the death of a relative, but are stuck. But before the petition was even submitted, the diplomats at the consulate organized two online sessions on Thursday, according to information from Germans in Shanghai, in which they addressed the problems: canceled flights, the airlines and the consulate could not be reached, no transport options to the airport or the difficulties in getting the results of the necessary PCR tests in the prescribed time window.

Shanghai: New quarantine center under construction

The case shows foreigners’ growing nervousness about China’s zero-Covid measures, especially in lockdown Shanghai. People – locals and foreigners alike – were surprised by the lockdown announced at short notice. After all, they had expected that the local bureaucracy, which is considered efficient, could manage the situation. The plan had been to avoid a lockdown at all costs. But despite the lockdown of various neighborhoods, the number of cases exploded, the lockdown was ordered, then extended – and now the local government is struggling to deliver fresh food to all citizens. People are only allowed to leave their homes for the Corona mass tests or in emergencies with a special permit.

On Wednesday, the city announced that it would convert another exhibition center into what would then be Shanghai’s largest isolation station – with capacity for at least 40,000 people who tested positive without symptoms. Shanghai’s neighboring provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu provided another 60,000 beds for people transferred from the metropolis for quarantine. From this and from official statements over the past few days, it is clear that the authorities expect the situation to continue to deteriorate.

Dissuasive reports and videos are already circulating on social media from the largest quarantine center to date with 15,000 beds. “There is a great fear of being sent to one of the central quarantine centers,” said Bettina Schön-Behanzin, chair of the EU Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, at a webinar hosted by the EU Chamber in China (EUCCC) on Wednesday. In some centers the staff is not sufficient. “There they recruit patients, for example to distribute food.”

Shanghai: Case numbers rise to new records – is the local KP chief in danger?

Those who tested positive without symptoms still make up the vast majority of cases in the port city. Of the new high of almost 20,000 new infections reported in Shanghai on Thursday, only 322 affected were considered to be ill. Overall, China recorded 23,000 new cases. According to the EUCCC, over 70 cities in China are currently affected by outbreaks and restrictions.

The majority of Chinese continue to accept the hard zero-Covid policy in principle. But local Shanghainese also complained about sudden and poorly communicated measures. The city government has already largely had to withdraw the separation of children who tested positive from parents who tested negative due to protests from angry residents. Some observers already suspect that Beijing will depose the Shanghai CP chief Li Qiang because of the phased chaos in the city* – and thus the most powerful politician in the city.

China’s zero-Covid policy: many foreigners worn down

Meanwhile, after two years without home leave, the feeling of confinement and the prospect of another summer in China is wracking the nerves of many foreigners working there. Because of the strict entry regulations of the People’s Republic with a long mandatory quarantine for all arrivals, families with children in particular do not travel home on vacation – because otherwise they would have to go through three weeks of quarantine in an assigned hotel room on their return, which is particularly torture for small children. Business trips abroad also make no sense under these conditions. As a result, the companies lack engineers, for example, who normally fly in regularly to maintain the machines at the Chinese locations.

As a result, China is becoming less and less attractive as a place to work for foreigners. According to the EU chamber, the number of so-called “expatriates” – employees of foreign families, organizations or embassies and their families – has been falling steadily since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, to the chagrin of companies. The situation in Shanghai is unlikely to be of much help.

Shanghai: Drive to the airport only with special permission

One of the few who was able to fly out of Shanghai on Thursday is Ingo Matter. He landed in Singapore at noon. The flight to Paris that he had actually booked has been cancelled, says the German, who runs an international motorsport racing team based in Shanghai. He then got the ticket to Singapore, from where he can travel on to Paris. In addition to his flight to Singapore, only one other international flight was scheduled for Thursday at Pudong International Airport, and the international terminal was deserted.

“On the way to Pudong Airport, we were the only car on the road,” says Matter. He only found out about a transport company through friends that had one of the few special permits for trips to the airport. Taxis and the subway don’t run. “It’s surreal,” says Matter. When he had to take the PCR test required to enter Singapore, Matter drove to the clinic in his own car. He needed a special permit for this and was checked twice along the route, for example to see whether the health app on his smartphone was still green. Yellow and red threaten immediate testing and quarantine.

Shanghai: The smaller the residential area, the better the supply

Matter lives with his wife and son in a relatively small housing complex where the neighborhood committee has had a good delivery of food. He and his family were therefore relaxed. But he has acquaintances in larger districts where the management does not have enough employees to care for the many residents. Society in Shanghai is splitting, Matter has noted. “Younger people now doubt the severity of the measures more, while the older ones tend to stay true to the line.”

True to the line, that means: They support China’s tough zero-Covid policy, which reacts with lockdowns and mass tests even in a few cases. Just last week, the official Xinhua news agency emphasized that Head of State Xi Jinping* personally designed this policy. This makes it practically untouchable – despite the Omicron. Taiwan chooses a different path. Health Minister Chen Shih Chung announced an end to the zero-Covid policy there on Thursday. You have to learn to live with the virus, Chen said in parliament in Taipei. (ck) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.