China | German Chancellor Scholz goes on a controversial visit to China

Olaf Scholz meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz is leaving today for a much-reviewed visit to China. Scholz, who is traveling with a business delegation, will meet the president in Beijing Xi Jinping and the prime minister Li Keqiang.

Dependence on Russian energy has gotten Germany into big trouble, and now critics accuse Scholz of making the same mistake with authoritarian China. Among other things, the Chancellor approved the Chinese company Cosco’s project to buy a share of the Hamburg port terminal.

Scholz is the first European head of state to visit China after the outbreak of the corona pandemic.

Scholz assured in a newspaper article during the visit that cooperation will only be carried out in areas where it is in the interests of both parties. At the same time, he assured that he would bring up painful topics in the discussions, such as civil rights and the status of minorities in China.

According to Scholz, Germany is also not going to go solo in its relationship with China and seek benefits at the expense of other EU countries.

“When I travel to China as Chancellor of Germany, I also travel there as a European,” Scholz assured in an article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.