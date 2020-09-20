Security Academy Genghis describes himself as the only educational institution in China that specializes specifically in bodyguard training.

It’s a tough school. Students at the Genghis Academy in the eastern city of Tianjin are printing a long day in their black suits.

The Genghis Academy practices in dark costumes.­

Lessons start early in the morning and continue until midnight, says the news agency AFP, which was able to visit the school.

Annually about a thousand security guards will be completed. They hope to enter the service of the rich and famous of China. The attractiveness is the salary level, up to 60,000 euros per year. That is many times more than the earnings of a Chinese office worker.

According to the Genghis Academy, the school will not be able to meet the demand. With long-term rapid economic growth, China is rich in money. Swiss finance company Credit Suisse estimates in 2019 that there are 4.4 million millionaires.

The course fee is about 2,500 euros, but there would still be a lot of newcomers. Only the best are qualified, says the founder of the Academy Chen Jongqing.

Chen has a military background. He assures that even more stringent discipline is being held at the Genghis Academy than in the military.

“I am a jealous-natured and very demanding,” Tsen says. “Only severity can harden a good sword. If the sword is not forged well, it will not last. ”

About half of the students are former soldiers.

They train in a large, shabby gym. In one practice situation, they are lined up. He has blue plastic guns in his hands and a stable stare in his eyes.

Later, they practice pushing the customer into a black Audi with broken windows.

There is an exercise going on where an imaginary customer needs to quickly get protection inside a car.­

Some of the workouts are in the classroom and some in the gym where they box in red t-shirts.

Even in boxing practice, the outfits are uniform.­

Telephones from students are prohibited. Meals are eaten in silence. On the wall of the dining room are pictures of security guards who graduated from Genghis Academy and have succeeded in their careers. They have protected eyewitnesses like China’s second richest man Jack Ma’ta and the French presidents who visited China.

“We have set standards for Chinese bodyguards,” the trainer Ji Pengfei says.

Lunch time at the Genghis Academy.­

With one the lesson is practiced in pairs. In a training situation, the intruder arrives to disturb the client.

“Dangerous situation!” trainer Ji shouts. Then the student must protect the “boss” at lightning speed and at the same time pull out the pistol. If you can’t do this in two seconds, you’ll have to do 50 push-ups.

Genuine weapons are not used in Genghis Academy training situations because Chinese law does not allow it. For weapons training, students will be taken to Laos in Southeast Asia.

The training is about to begin, and the training guns will be split.­

The training of security guards also emphasizes technological skills. Threats to Chinese millionaires include hackers and eavesdroppers, for example.

The money is an important incentive for students. Student Zhu Peipei says he hopes security guard training will replace the fact that he has no other degrees. Zhu is a 33-year-old former soldier.

“And that’s cool, of course,” Zhu says.

However, some future works may be very mundane. Among other things, security guards are hired to bring the children of China’s rich and famous to school. It also provides excellent Chinese fluids, more than 20,000 euros a year.

Trainer Ji Pengfei says wealthy customers sometimes have very specific requirements.

Some millionaires only rely on security guards with the same animal sign in the Chinese horoscope. One Chinese billionaire, on the other hand, agreed to hire only security guards from their own hometown.

The training equipment includes a dark Audi, some of whose windows are broken.­