China | Gaps in Chinese satellite imagery revealed new concentration camps – why not address the oppression of the Uighurs, even though it has been known for years?

News site Buzzfeed discovered 260 new prisons in Xinjiang, China, using satellite imagery, believed to be Uighur minority concentration camps. China’s intimidation tactics are working, and only the United States has intervened.

On the map set, the prison fills half of New York’s Central Park. Or it can be compared to the Helsinki Olympic Stadium: the prison corresponds to almost eight Olympic Stadiums with a length of 243 meters.

The prison in Xinjiang, China, is meant to be a concentration camp for the Uighur minority, Buzzfeed reports in a story published last week.

The outer wall of the new annex to the prison alone is almost a kilometer long, and the length of the main prison wall is about two kilometers.

China appears to have strengthened and consolidated its repression in Xinjiang, according to Buzzfeed. The massive prison on the outskirts of the city of Ürümq is just one of hundreds of prisons that have been built in Xinjiang in the last three years.

U.S. Buzzfeed found the prisons by going through gaps in Chinese satellite imagery. Examining the openings often found a new prison.

Using this method, Buzzfeed found 260 buildings it suspected were built as a prison after 2017. Of these, 92 the site says it has confirmed as new prisons through other sources.

In contrast, many temporary prisons built on the premises of schools and hospitals, where Uighurs had previously been held, have been abandoned on the basis of satellite data. From this, it can be concluded that the Xinjiang Uighur concentration camp program is accelerating and consolidating.

Xinjiang the scale of the concentration camp system is staggering, but the fact itself is not new.

China has closed up to more than a million Uighurs and other Muslims belonging to minority nationalities in concentration camps under the guise of the fight against terrorism. In fact, you can just go to camp just because you have downloaded the Whatsapp messaging app to your phone.

The oppression of the Uighurs has been known for years. Why has the world not intervened?

Part of the reason is precisely that in order to get information about Xinjiang, you have to go through thousands of satellite images. There is no access for journalists or researchers.

That makes it cautious, says the executive director of the human rights organization Amnesty Frank Johansson.

“Getting reliable information is incredibly difficult,” says Johansson.

“You don’t want to leave a game where you are knowingly trying to make a bad problem even worse. China is very cautious. China is hitting back very quickly. ”

China systematically denies allegations of human rights abuses and says the camps are for training. Towards the end of the year, China claimed to have released the prisoners, which is also not the case based on dozens of interviews conducted by Buzzfeed.

Johansson emphasizes that the lack of confirmed information does not mean that the problem should be silenced.

“That doesn’t mean the situation [Xinjiangissa] would not be quite catastrophic. It is.”

HS correspondent Mikko Paakkanen visited Kashgar in Xinjiang in 2016. Surveillance was tight everywhere, but Uighurs were still allowed their traditional culture.­

When even states are hesitant to criticize China, individuals close their mouths even more easily. Intimidation extends beyond China’s borders. Uighurs abroad are threatened with hardship by relatives in China.

So has China succeeded in its intimidation strategy?

“If any state is strong enough economically and militarily, human rights violations in those states will be criticized more cautiously. The strategy of Saudi Arabia and India or Russia and the United States works equally well, ”says Johansson.

Uighurs much has been written about the plight, and demands and appeals have been made to end the oppression. They don’t seem to matter.

In July, something finally happened: the United States imposed sanctions on China over the oppression of the Uighurs.

Xinjiang’s position as part of China is special. It was not annexed to China until the Communist regime in 1949.

Power there is held by the paramilitary organization that once ruled the border regions, which has been called the Xinjiang Production and Construction Command in Finnish. It is also referred to as XPCC, but perhaps the easiest is to use the Chinese name Bingtuan.

In July, the United States announced it would freeze Bingtuan’s assets. It is a powerful action in theory because Bingtuan is a kind of state within a state.

Bingtuan is estimated to employ as much as 12 percent of Xinjiang’s residents. It has an estimated 2.6 million members running its own schools, hospitals and even its own media.

Nearly 90 percent of Bingtuan’s members are Han Chinese, even though only about half of Xinjiang’s residents are.

Who then should oppression be held accountable?

Chen Quanguo, who started as Xinjiang’s party secretary in 2016, is considered the chief architect of the intensified repression of Uighurs. The United States placed Chen on its sanctions list in July.­

The repression has intensified since his appointment as party secretary of Xinjiang Chen Quanguo in 2016.

Chen had a solid merit to his mission: Before being washed in Xinjiang, he led the Chinese-ruled Tibet Autonomous Region. Chen’s period in Tibet was a success from a Chinese perspective, meaning tightening controls and unrest were firmly defeated.

In Xinjiang, the situation was tense in the mid-2010s. In 2009, there were outbreaks of violence that killed hundreds of people. Attacks by Uighur rebels also extended to other parts of China, even Beijing.

Chen, 64, is described as a gray official who is even said to avoid lightening jokes in his speeches.

A gray man uses great power. He is one of 25 members of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo. Above it in the party hierarchy, there is only a standing committee in the Politburo with seven members.

Chen has succeeded in setting up the Xinjiang monitoring machinery so well that he has been given a seat on the Standing Committee.

Chen is also the number one target for U.S. sanctions. In July, Congress appointed him quite unanimously the main person responsible for human rights violations in Xinjiang.

As early as the beginning of the year, the United States froze Chen, the commander of Bingtuan Peng Jiaruin and the former party secretary of Bingtuan Sun Jinglon visa. In July, they were put on a sanctions list.

The United States placed Sun Jinlong, the party secretary of the paramilitary command of Xinjiang, on the sanctions list in July.­

The United States is planning to ban all imports from Xinjiang.

Amnesty Frank Johansson says sanctions are usually a “blunt instrument”. In order to operate behind them, there should be a broad and unified group of states and, in addition to them, an internal opposition.

“A typical example is South Africa. Sanctions against the apartheid regime in South Africa were supported by a broad global coalition, and were also supported internally by locals, ”says Johansson.

In the case of Xinjiang, neither really happens. There is no international united front, and even less internal support.

Johansson says that the target of sanctions should be exactly what is said – in this case, the improvement of Uighur human rights and not other political goals.

The credibility of the United States in this sense is not good. Rather, the sanctions seem to indicate how the wind has turned in the Trump administration. Trump began his term with a Muslim entry ban, but towards the end of his term, he has accelerated China’s trade war and China’s general demonization.

Trump’s sincerity with regard to Xinjiang has been questioned, for example, by a former security adviser John Bolton. According to Bolton, Trump had previously expressed support for concentration camps in Xinjiang.

There was how was: The United States has nevertheless imposed sanctions.

The other side of the Atlantic has not gotten there. It has not been quiet in the EU, but there are fewer actions.

Last autumn, China became enraged when the EU awarded the Sakharov Prize for Human Rights to a Uighur economist To Ilham Toht. Tohti, who maintained a moderate Uighur blog site, was sentenced in China to life in prison in 2014 after criticizing the Chinese government.

In the summer, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell demanded sanctions against China because of the situation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. They are not prescribed.

In Xinjiang, police also patrolled in armored vehicles. Photo from 2016.­