The dispute between China and the US over the South China Sea continues and in the meantime, China is not tolerant of Taiwan going with America. China’s sting has increased so much that it has started threatening Taiwan. China is trying to clean up Taiwan.

China has threatened through its newspaper Global Times, considered a mouthpiece. China has expressed displeasure over the visit of senior US State Department official Keith Krach to Taiwan, and the newspaper has written that Taiwanese leader Tsai is playing with fire after having dinner with a US official.

In fact, in the South China Sea stand-off between the US and China, Krach, a US State Department official, visited Taiwan on September 17 and attended a dinner on September 18 with Taiwan President Tsai Ing.

Angered by this, China has written in the Global Times that the president there will have to pay the price. Let us know that China also sent its 19 fighters jet into Taiwan airspace on Saturday and tried to scare the government there.

Why is China quarreling in Taiwan

The major reason for the quarrel between the two countries is that China considers Taiwan a part of its country while Taiwan considers itself an independent country.