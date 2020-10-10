China has been infuriated by the posting of posters to the Taiwan National Divas outside the Chinese Embassy in India. China’s official newspaper Globella Times has expressed displeasure over the posting of the poster saying that it is like playing with fire and this will deteriorate the already deteriorating India-China relations.

The Global Times quoted local media as saying that hundreds of posters were put up outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi for Taiwan’s National Day. The Global Times has said that the posters were put up by Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Let us know that recently China had expressed its displeasure over the advertisement given in some newspapers of India for celebrating Taiwan’s National Day and said that India should take care of One China Policy. China expressed resentment because it considers Taiwan its part. Therefore, he keeps advising everyone including India not to call Taiwan a separate country.

The Global Times quoted the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute for International Relations as saying that the nationalist BJP has done the job of provoking Taiwan. The Global Times quoted Chinese expert Liu Kaiyu as saying that the BJP leader has taken this step at a time when Indian media has supported Taiwan’s National Day. A fellow Indian Foreign Ministry official has endorsed the Indian media’s right to publish his views while not respecting the One China policy.