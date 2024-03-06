One Citizen Lab studya research center at the University of Toronto, Canada, disclosed in early February, revealed the existence of a network operated from China of more than 100 local news sites, which were spread across 30 countries, including Brazil , which served to disseminate disinformation and personal attacks against opponents of the communist regime in Beijing.

The study, titled “Paperwall: Chinese websites posing as local media target global audiences with pro-Beijing content,” reveals how the campaign, which was also named by the research group as Paperwalluses social engineering and content manipulation techniques to influence public opinion on sensitive topics for the Chinese communist regime, such as the origin of Covid-19, the situation in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and criticism of the Communist Party.

The study was developed following an article in the Italian newspaper Il Foglio reveal the existence of six local news websites that were being used in the country to disseminate propaganda of Chinese origin. Such sites were not properly registered as media outlets – as required by Italian law. Before this matter of Il Foglioin November last year, the South Korean government had also released a report identifying 18 local news websites involved in the significant promotion of pro-Beijing propaganda.

By analyzing all available information, the study conducted by Citizen Lab revealed the existence of, in total, 123 apparently autonomous local news sites, distributed across 30 different countries. According to the Canadian research group, none of the more than 100 sites were actually independent as they purported to be, but rather controlled by a public relations company based in Shenzhen, China, known as Shenzhen Haimaiyunxiang Media Co., Ltd., or only Haimai. Founded in 2019, Haimai specializes in offering promotional content dissemination services in several languages, including Portuguese.

The study points out that these sites, which form the so-called network Paperwall, They published in their spaces a mixture of content copied from legitimate local media sources in the countries where they were hosted, with commercial press releases and political content aligned with Beijing's views. On the websites, the study points out that it was common to see personal attacks against figures recognized as hostile by the Chinese regime, such as virologist Li-Meng Yan, who claims that the Covid-19 virus was created in a Chinese laboratory, and Li Hongzhi, founder and leader of the Falun Gong religious movement, which has been banned and persecuted in China since 1999.

The study also showed that the Chinese network's websites reproduced, without translation, articles from Chinese state media, such as CGTN and Global Times, and carried propaganda and conspiracy theories about alleged biological experiments by the United States in Southeast Asia, or accusations of foreign interference in the pro-democracy protests that took place in Hong Kong, which were harshly repressed by the Chinese dictatorship.

On one of the websites, Citizen Lab found the news contained in this image, which talks about alleged American experiments with humans on the border between Thailand and Myanmar | Reproduction/Citizen Lab

Some websites that were part of this network even spread controversial news that said American scientists had created and leaked the coronavirus. Much of this information, as the study points out, was concentrated amidst a lot of cryptocurrency advertising, which always directed users to encrypted websites.

Among the domains identified by the Citizen Lab study there are also seven websites aimed at the Brazilian public, which were hosted right here in Brazil and had the names of cities or national states, often very generic names such as “brasilindustry.com” or “goiasmine. with”. A People's Gazette found that all these sites are currently offline and recommends that they not be accessed, as they may be infected with viruses.

“Ephemeral” news

A peculiar feature of the network of fake news sites, according to Citizen Lab, it was the “ephemeral nature of its most aggressive components”, that is, articles attacking Beijing's critics were “routinely removed from websites some time after being published”.

According to the study, this tactic of excluding content aimed to make the campaign more difficult to detect and expose, at the same time as it wanted to increase the inadvertent amplification of this content by local media and the target audience.

The study attributes the network called “Paperwall” to the company Haimai based on evidence of digital infrastructure that links the network's websites to the Chinese company's official website, hmedium.com, and a secondary website related to it, sun-sem.com. Both sites use the same website identifier. Google AdSense that the first two registered domains of the network Paperwallwhich were identified as “updatenews.info” and “wdpp.org”, as pointed out by Citizen Lab.

The study also identified a connection between the network Paperwall and the news website Times Newswire, which was previously linked to another influence operation attributed to China called HaiEnergy, revealed through a report released in 2023 by cybersecurity company Mandiant. The Citizen Lab study points out that the news distribution website Times Newswire is a frequent source of pro-Beijing political content, generally the same content that was also disseminated by the network's websites. Paperwall.

Alberto Fittarelli, main author of the study, states that the campaign Paperwall

it is an example of an “influence operation that serves both financial and political interests, and is in line with Beijing’s political agenda.”

“By noting the minimal traffic towards the network sites that is measurable through open source tools, and the lack of traditional media coverage or social media amplification, we can assess the impact of the campaign as negligible so far,” points out, adding that, however, this assessment should not be taken as an indication that such a campaign is harmless.

“Seeding bits of disinformation and targeted attacks within large amounts of irrelevant or even unpopular content is a well-known practice in the context of influence operations, which can eventually pay huge dividends when one of these snippets is eventually picked up and legitimized by the mainstream press or figures policies”, he explains in the study.

Fittarelli also highlights the role and prominence of private companies in creating and managing influence operations.

“Since the early days of research in this field, the on-demand disinformation industry has grown, leading to breakthroughs and disruptions in countries around the world. China, previously exposed for having resorted to this type of intermediary in large influence operations, including the aforementioned HaiEnergy, is now increasingly benefiting from this operational model, which maintains a thin veil of plausible deniability, while ensuring a wide dissemination of political message. It is safe to assume that Paperwall it will not be the last example of a partnership between the private sector and the government in the context of Chinese influence operations”, he concludes.

Through his account on in the international context more broadly”.

“Pro-Beijing operations are becoming bolder and are experimenting more with localization and ephemerality. This is especially worrying as the United States heads towards the 2024 elections,” said John Scott-Railton, also a researcher at the University of Toronto, on his X account.

Speaking to Reuters, the Chinese embassy in the US criticized the research center's study, stating that “as a principle, it is a typical bias and double standard to claim that pro-China content and reports are 'disinformation', and call anti-China China of 'true information'”.