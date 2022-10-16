China | “Full of empty talk” – Chinese student did not hide his feelings during Xi’s expected speech

China’s most important meeting, the party meeting, began, and even the students were ordered to watch their leader’s two-hour speech.

Beijing

Miss Ouch sits on the floor and watches the leader of China on TV Xi Jinping talk. He has to. Beijing students have been told to write an essay about the opening speech of the party congress on Sunday.

Even some Chinese first graders have to take a picture of themselves while speaking. The vast majority of China’s teachers and nearly all of the party’s 100 million members have been scheduled for hearings.

Ou has never before followed the party convention organized every five years, but now he would follow even if he wasn’t told to.

“I want to know when Xi will stop being leader,” Ou says.

It is also of interest to the whole world. The 69-year-old Xi is getting a rare number of years at the head of the party, even though he has been general secretary for the traditional maximum of ten years.

But how much longer? Will we get a week’s meeting?

Xi is the greatest leader in the world. He leads the Communist Party, and the party monopolizes China. And Xi leads the party only ever more autocratically.

Read more: Xi, who became the most powerful man in the world, was a prince who was thrown into a hoe at the age of 15

Read more: The most exciting issue at the party meeting is whether Xi Jinping’s successor will be hinted at

Student Ou watched Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech on Sunday for his essay.

Ou’s name is actually something other than Ou, but his opinions are dangerous in China to be uttered under his own name.

“I want another leader. I don’t know who could replace him, but I don’t think Xi will do a good job,” says Ou.

Ou is not an activist or a dissident, but an irritated regular student. He is very probably in the minority among the Chinese, as the majority likes their leader more or less.

For this article, we were looking for either an admirer or a hater of Xi to be interviewed, and this time we found the latter. In China, even the leader’s worshipers want to be afraid of giving interviews.

Read more: When the Finnish leader started in China, he was the first to find out which of the employees was the party’s secret reporter – in China the party’s tentacles reach everywhere

Read more: “There is a military coup in China!” It isn’t, but the upcoming meeting of the Communist Party started the rumor mill

“…actively we developed socialist culture, secured and improved people’s living standards. We focused on the war against poverty…” In his speech, Xi lists at length the party’s achievements from the past five years, i.e. the Party Congress cycle. The speech is a Work report for the meeting.

Ou taps back: “None of that is true.”

Not even an improvement in living standards? After all, the Chinese have grown rich by leaps and bounds in recent decades.

But now we were talking about the last five years, Ou reminds: “We are living in the third year of the covid era.”

And the covid era in China means continuous tests, travel restrictions even within the country and big blows to the economy. As the rest of the world has opened up, China has even increased its corona restrictions.

Read more: This year was supposed to be especially peaceful and victorious for China, but everything went wrong

Then Xi praises China’s continued tough corona policy.

“We have protected the health and safety of the people,” Xi said.

“Aaaah!” Ou exclaims in protest.

Xi Jinping helped replace his predecessor Hu Jintao. Politicians in power dye their gray hair black, their predecessors have or have to be gray.

It was China’s tough anti-coronavirus measures that changed Ou’s high school’s propaganda-fueled, neutral, positive perception of politics.

In China, cities are easily put into lockdown during the corona period, i.e. residents are ordered to stay at home. University and at the same time youth has been completed remotely or as a prisoner of a cramped dormitory.

“Politics creates fear when you see what the party is like. I do not have rights. My freedom can be taken away at any time,” says Ou.

Later, Xi declares in a speech: “The people’s sense of achievement, happiness and security has increased.”

Ou feels the opposite: “I have no reason to be optimistic. My happiness depends on the order of my future. When I graduate, it will be difficult for me to find a job.”

Youth unemployment in Chinese cities is almost 20 percent.

Read more: When Aunt Shi cries at the dinner table, the world economy is trembling – This is how the corona era has made the Chinese fear for their jobs

Read more: The phenomenon called runxue is intensifying in China, as more and more people want to escape – “I’m waiting for my grandparents to die”

Terrestrial In Ou’s opinion, the director looks tired on screen.

“Maybe the recent events have an effect,” he thinks.

He is referring to the episode from Thursday, when someone managed to hang an anti-Xi banner on one of the closely guarded bridges in Beijing.

The bridges and intersections of Beijing are now full of policemen and plainclothes guards. Of course, there would be plenty of them anyway at the time of the meeting. Even the smog of the last few days has cleared the way of the meeting, when the factories have been set to half power.

Xi tells on the screen how China has (according to party statistics) recently eradicated the worst poverty.

He lists China’s new technological achievements: Moon and Mars exploration, deep sea exploration, supercomputers…

“The Internet environment has continued to evolve,” Xi then says.

Oh laughs.

“Doesn’t that mean that more and more topics are banned and social media accounts are closed?”

The television screen shows party congress representatives.

There are about 2,300 of them. They sit in suits and a few women in suits, soldiers in uniforms. The representatives of the minorities are in brightly colored national costumes with impressive headdresses.

Everyone follows Xi’s long speech closely from the papers distributed to them, many underline.

In reality, the role of meeting delegates is to approve the decisions made by the party’s inner circle.

Party congress representatives are mostly men in suits.

“Do they understand Xi’s speech? It’s so full of empty talk,” says Ou.

He means party jargon, of which there is a lot in the traditional style. Like this:

“We do everything we can to overcome all kinds of difficulties and challenges on our way, we rely on stubborn struggle to open new opportunities for the development of our idea.”

Strange jargon just annoys, but experts in Chinese politics can conclude from its folds that the ideological grip on the party continues, and the discipline campaigns or the people’s watch are at least not about to loosen up. And the strict wording towards the West is unlikely to decrease.

And Ou can’t get excited – or not get excited – even about the Taiwan part of the speech, which the international community has been waiting for. It goes like this:

“We will steadily and with full force continue our efforts for a peaceful reunification, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and we will keep the option for all possible measures.”

The statement can perhaps be considered reassuring, because it is not a harsher text than before. The threat of taking over Taiwan will not increase on Sunday.

Xi Jinping bowed to the meeting.

Xi speaks for two hours, i.e. quite moderately. Five years ago, he spoke much longer.

There was no hint about the number of additional years yet, but the speech provided, if not concrete, then guidelines.

Ou goes to write his essay. The essay should tell the thoughts and feelings evoked by the speech. Of course he doesn’t.

He writes that From this opening speech, I learned that… And after that he copied direct quotes from the speech.