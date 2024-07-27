Financial markets are currently focused on waiting for the Fed to cut interest rates, trying to anticipate the measures that the next occupant of the White House will take and taking careful note of corporate results, which this week were disappointing, causing a notable fall on Wall Street. But China continues to be an intermittent focus of shocks and the Asian giant once again reminds us that the slowdown of its economy and the collapse of its real estate sector They have a strong shock wave, which is already being felt in the West in evidence such as the decline in sales in the luxury sector or the drop in metal prices due to lower demand.

Copper prices have fallen below the $9,000 per tonne mark this week, reflecting concerns about global demand, particularly from China. The industrial metal has lost around a fifth of its value since its record high in May and on Thursday it hit its lowest price since early April on the London Metal Exchange, falling by more than 2%. Its decline was shared by zinc and iron, which fell by more than 1%.

The fall in metal prices is yet another sign of market concern about the Chinese economy’s ability to grow. The country’s authorities continue to show their commitment to adopting measures to stimulate domestic consumption and offset the collapse of the real estate sector, a tireless engine of growth for years and whose bubble Beijing is trying to burst in a controlled manner. The plenary session held last week by the Chinese Communist Party The Chinese central bank has insisted on the goal of achieving 5% GDP growth for this year and on the aim of stimulating consumption and attracting investment. However, some anxiety over the adoption of these stimulus measures has once again worried investors. The Hang Seng closed the week with a 2.3% drop and the CSI 300, 3.7%.

The People’s Bank of China has announced a 300 billion yuan ($41.4 billion) programme of very long-term bonds to support the modernisation of industrial equipment and the boost of consumer goods. The central bank thus surprised the market for the second time this week with a financing operation at lower rates, after having already lowered the reference rate for medium-term financing operations on Monday. However, such measures have not been interpreted positively in the market and their haste in time has been received with more concern than reassurance.

The People’s Bank of China is trying to bring stability to the country’s financial market, and thus to the yuan, and is seeking to cool the rally in the price of long-term sovereign debt, even reminding investors of the risk of significant potential losses if the market changes direction. But its efforts are not finding an echo in the market and after the very long-term bond programme announced, the yield on the 10-year Chinese bond reached a new low of 2.17% on Friday, even below the 2.18% of 1 July. A level of 2.25% yield on the 10-year bond would in fact be a red line for the central bank.

China’s monetary authority has taken the lead in Beijing’s efforts to stimulate key sectors of the economy, such as small and medium-sized enterprises, which are targeted by the very long-term bond financing programme. The authorities have effectively banned local governments from using such bonds to repay local debt. China plans to issue 1 trillion yuan in special-purpose government bonds this year as part of its strategy to boost the economy in order to overcome the impact of the property crash.

Beijing is also facing growing tensions with the United States in another key industry, the technology and semiconductor industry, which is the focus of the major dispute between the two economic powers over the future of artificial intelligence. The current administration of Joe Biden has already threatened severe tariff measures against Chinese technology, and if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections in November, the trade and technological war with Beijing promises to escalate even further.

