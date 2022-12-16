China | FT: There are people who have died from the corona virus in Beijing’s hospitals and crematoriums, even though the official statistics say otherwise

Chinese authorities have not reported a single corona death since December 4.

In Pekingese there are bodies of people who died from the coronavirus disease in hospitals and crematoriums, although the Chinese authorities have not reported corona deaths for two weeks. This is reported by the British newspaper The Financial Times (FT).

According to the British newspaper, the Chinese authorities have not reported a single corona death since December 4, even though China is currently experiencing one of the world’s largest waves of corona infections during the entire pandemic.

20 million resident in Beijing has only been, according to local media about 50 serious corona cases in hospitals.

Employees of crematoria in Beijing tell the FT that the number of dead is significantly higher than normal. They estimate that the number of dead has increased from the previous year.

“We cremated 150 bodies [keskiviikkona]which is many times more than on a normal day last winter,” said an anonymous crematorium employee to FT.

According to the employee’s estimate, thirty or forty of those cremated had died of the coronavirus disease.

“We will do it [tuhkauksen] as quickly as possible and we prioritize corona deaths”, he describes the situation.

“We cremate them the same day they are brought in.”

in China there are no reliable figures available for those infected or dead. However, the number of deaths and hospitalizations is estimated to increase in the near future.

Among other things, China’s leading corona expert Feng Zijian has estimated that up to 60 percent of Chinese people would be infected in the coming months.

China’s corona situation has turned on its head over the last few weeks, when China abandoned its zero policy at the beginning of December. The latest wave of the disease is predicted to sweep through the entire nation.

Before the latest wave, according to official data, there were only more than 5,000 corona deaths in China. Most of the deaths were recorded at the beginning of the pandemic in Wuhan, just under three years ago.

The Chinese leadership has declared to its people that it has protected human lives with its long anti-corona policy. Therefore, it may be difficult for the country to openly inform about all future corona deaths.