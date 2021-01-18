The brutal blow to the world economy caused by a still uncontrolled health situation has highlighted the defects of globalization everywhere. China, the epicenter of the Covid-19 epidemic and the second largest economy in the world, did not escape the crisis either: in the first quarter, the country experienced a recession of almost 7%. And yet the Chinese economy, unlike others, was able to recover. In 2020, it has even enjoyed positive growth of 2.3%.

The figures released on Monday, January 18, by the National Statistics Office show two things. First of all, nature unbalanced of the recovery in China. In December 2020, industrial production increased by 7.3%.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the factories of the “workshop of the world” have worked at full capacity: growing exports of today’s masks, medical protection or syringes, but also electronic products – computers, telephones – that allow inmates around the world to stay connected.

With the pandemic, China continues to produce medical supplies and electronic products. Photo: AP

A shy consumption

Consumption, however, is still struggling to regain lost ground. Retail sales rose 4.6% last month, less than analysts expected.

As we know, China’s growth model is no longer based solely on exports, but it is dual, As the Chinese president repeated in his last speeches, domestic consumption is now a key element in the development of China.

Good prospects

Another lesson: despite the lowest rate recorded since the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976, China is still one of the only economies significant progress that has been made in the past year and should continue to do so.

The Chinese Communist Party, which celebrates its centennial this year, can boast that the size of the Chinese economy has for the first time exceeded 100 billion yuan (12.8 billion euros).

Although the new outbreaks of Covid-19 in the north of the country and the sanitary restrictions that accompany them are once again frustrating the holiday of the Lunar new year of this year – a traditional spending period for families – the prospects they are still good in the short term, according to experts.

With Stéphane Lagarde RFI Beijing correspondent