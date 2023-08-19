China, the financial spectrum: “Lehman Brothers risk from the East”

From the specter of a Chinese Lehman Brothers, after the protected bankruptcy requested by Evergrande, to the military tensions that reignite in the Pacific, between new maneuvers of China around Taiwan And those of Beijing together with Russia off Okinawa. From the economic to the military front, there is the risk of a broad-spectrum confrontation with Beijing.

The Wall Street Journal warns that China’s real estate sector could unleash a similar financial storm led to the default of the US bank Lehman Brothers. Signs of financial stress at a major asset manager in China are unnerving investors about the contagion that could stem from the country’s ailing real estate sector, reigniting a debate over the possibility of a “Lehman moment” in the second world economy.

The latest concern of the international financial markets is called Zhongrong International Trust, “a seller of esoteric financial products,” as defined by the financial newspaper, which as of the end of 2022 had the equivalent of $108 billion as of the end of 2022 under management. Four products managed by the company recently failed to pay interest and principal for a total of $14 million to three publicly traded Chinese companies. Beijing-based Zhongrong has provided financing to many real estate companies by helping to finance their construction projects. Zhongrong’s insolvency situation adds to those of Country Garden Holdings and Evergrande.

Zhongrong is part of a larger and sprawling financial conglomerate called Zhongzhi Enterprise Group – writes WSJ – which owns several asset management businesses. If their repayment problems and defaults multiply, they could endanger many other investment products that have been sold to numerous wealthy companies and individuals in China.

On social media, some individual investors said they have not received the promised payments from Zhongrong products and some from other units of Zhongzhi and complained to local authorities. Neither company has publicly responded to the allegations and has not responded to inquiries.

The Chinese firm, which had a total of $2.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, has long been a source of funding for property developers. Trust funds typically raise money from wealthy individuals and companies to invest in stocks, bonds, real estate projects and other assets.

“Zhongzhi is a black box. They don’t have regular disclosures, it’s a private company, and some investors don’t know what kind of assets they’re investing in,” said Xiaoxi Zhang, an analyst at Gavekal Research. Holdings, have fueled concerns about China’s shadow banking system and how intertwined it is with real estate. “The concern is that a ‘Lehman moment’ is likely, threatening the solvency of China’s financial system,” Zhang wrote in a note earlier this week.

The worries added to investors’ fears about the difficulties of the Chinese economy and in particular of the real estate market. Prices of many Chinese stocks and corporate bonds have tumbled this month along with China’s Hang Seng index of Hong Kong, full of Chinese titles.

Subscribe to the newsletter

