China’s dictator Xi Jinping: David Lin was one of the Americans the State Department designated as “wrongfully detained” – that is, to make political bargains with the US | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

An American pastor who had been imprisoned for 18 years in China was released on Sunday (15) and returned to the United States, the State Department reported.

According to information from The New York Times, David Lin, arrested in 2006, was one of the Americans that the State Department designated as “unjustly detained” by China – that is, with the aim of making political bargains with the United States.

Lin was initially arrested for helping to construct a church building in China, where he traveled frequently as a missionary.

He was later sentenced to life in prison for contract fraud in a widely contested case. His sentence was later reduced, but he was not scheduled for release until 2029.

The United States government was demanding that China release Lin, but the pastor’s family complained about the delay.

In a letter published in April in The Wall Street Journal, his daughter, Alice Lin, said her father was elderly and that she had cancer. “We don’t know how much longer we both have,” she wrote at the time.