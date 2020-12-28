The sentencing of citizen journalist Zhang Zan on Monday to four years in prison has arguably created more turmoil outside China’s borders than in her own country. At 37, the former lawyer had documented the Covid-19 epidemic in Wuhan, the chaotic situation in hospitals and denounced the confinement as a “Serious violation of human rights”, far from the work of whistleblowers, including ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, who had revealed the epidemic of new coronavirus before succumbing to it himself. Zhang Zan, on a hunger strike since June, was accused of “provoking unrest”, a definition vague enough to allow censorship to apply. Three other citizen journalists, Chen Qiushi, Fang Bin and Li Zehua, have also been detained after covering events in the city as the epicenter of the pandemic.

This condemnation comes as China intends to display its progress in the rule of law. On January 1, the authorities will promulgate the first Civil Code after five unsuccessful attempts since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949. “Since we entered the new era, people’s incomes and standard of living have seen remarkable improvements. Subsequently, people began to seek a more vibrant spiritual life and developed an increased demand for democracy, the rule of law, fairness, justice and the protection of private property and personal dignity ”, said Wang Liming, executive vice president of Renmin University in China.

Prevention is now an obligation

The full text, which has 1,260 articles and 84 chapters, includes general provisions and six sections on property, contracts, human rights, marriage and family, inheritance and crimes. It puts an end to a regime hitherto segmented into a dozen special legislations and several administrative regulations and judicial interpretations.

Certain sections of the new text, such as the one relating to the limitation of “impulsive divorce”, reveal a certain conservatism which tends to limit separations while the decline in the birth rate poses serious challenges to the second world power. At the same time, article 1010 of the new Civil Code tackles sexual harassment two years after the arrival of the MeToo wave in China and the accusations of young screenwriter Zhou Xiaoxuan against the famous presenter Zhu Jun. Prevention is now an obligation, as is the sanctioning of sexual harassment in schools, businesses and other national organizations.

The result of several years of work, this Civil Code is inspired by German, Italian and French law. Like our national text, the Chinese code is designed in a clear style accessible to litigants. “Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, generations of Chinese have longed for a Civil Code that they could truly recognize as theirs”Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, explained to lawmakers during the 3rd session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) in the spring. The text also retains a very French definition of property (right to use, enjoy and dispose of), freedom and human dignity, but also introduces a specific regime for ecological damage.