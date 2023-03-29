China continues to advance in its space race and now surprises with an important finding: around 270,000 million tons of water reserves nothing less than in Moon, according to specialist calculations.

The origin of this water would go back to the formation of the Moon, 4 billion years ago, when it was separated from the Earth by the impact with another planet. It was thought that the heat should have evaporated the water forever, but it has not.

(You may be interested in: The oil giant ExxonMobil ‘predicted climate change in the 1970s’).

What China has done is send Chang’e probe 5, which landed near Mount Rümker and took samples that reached Earth. This has allowed investigations to determine the presence of water.

According to the newspaper report The countryscientists from the Chinese National Academy of Sciences (CAS) in collaboration with two European researchers, ensure that lThe collected samples contain impact glasses, small grains of different colors that probably formed at high temperatures after the meteorites collided..

(You may be interested in: Stories of the Cosmos: Tell me about science).

Because they are important?

As detailed, these glasses contain small amounts of water. All this information was published in a study, for the specialized magazine Nature Geoscience. Now, the water content in the crystals is about 2,000 parts per million, or about 2,000 grams for every ton of soil.

In addition, the detected water would have been generated by the sun, by the bombardment of charged particles arriving from the Sun. This was discovered by analyzing the hydrogen atoms in the sample.

(You may be interested in: The impressive conjunction of 5 planets that can be seen this week).

On the other hand, calculations have led to the determination that there may be around 270,000 million tons of water on the entire Moon. But the method to extract water is through evaporation, which is quite expensive. Now Europe is preparing to send a robotic mission to the Moon called Prospect, in 2026, to continue the investigation.

More news

GDA