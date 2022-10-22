China, Xi Jinping changes the Constitution of the Chinese Communist Party and elevates its status

A new show of strength, the most overwhelming, perhaps, since he was at the top of the Communist Party Chinese and China. The Chinese president, Xi Jinpinghas further elevated its status, being declared, with an amendment to the Constitution of the Pcc“core” of the entire party and ‘evicting’ from the closing of the Congress its direct predecessor at the top of power in Chinathe former president Hu Jintao, escorted out of the classroom by two assistants. This, in summary, is the meaning of a day that saw the line triumph once again Xi on the party, and prepares its now obvious reconfirmation at the top, to be confirmed tomorrow morning.

One move, the removal of the elderly former president from the classroom Great Hall of the Peopletemple of Chinese politics on Tiananmen square, left unexplained and not captured by Chinese state media cameras. And that surprised, it seems from the images circulated in the international media, even the person concerned. The departure of Hu Jintao seems to confirm that there are no opponents in the elevation of Xi towards the third, unpublished, sent to head the party, despite his 69 years, beyond, therefore, the custom of retiring from public office to Congress following the age of 68.

In detail, the resolution for changing the Constitution of the Pcc approved today underlines the importance for all members of the Pcc to establish Xi Jinping in the “core” position of the Central Committee and of the entire party and to establish the “leading role” of its ideological contribution, the “thought of Xi Jinping on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era “, already inscribed in the Constitution of the party at the 2017 Congress.

This is the “two established” principle, which has already appeared in the state media since the beginning of the year and contained in a formula used at the end of the sixth plenum of the Pcc of October 2021. There is also a passage, in the resolution amending the Party cardagainst the “separatists seeking Taiwan independence”, a new sign of hostility towards the island on which Beijing claims sovereignty, but the five-year political event that ended today mainly paves the way for a Xiwho is running for a third consecutive term at the helm of the Pccto become the most powerful leader of the China from the times of Mao Zedong.

The reconfirmation of Xi it also passes through the decisive ‘shock’ at the top of the party, which will be confirmed tomorrow. In the new Politburo Standing Committeethe inner circle of Chinese senior leaders, there will be no room for the outgoing prime minister, Li Keqiangwho at 67 would be within the age limit to face a new five-year term at the top of the party: his name does not appear among the members of the new Central Committee expressed by Congressin a very clear signal of the beginning of his retirement from public office.

Same fate for another senior CCP leader, Wang Yanggiven in recent days as a possible new prime minister, and also 67 years old. Li Keqiang, number two in the Beijing political hierarchy, e Wang Yang, number four, will therefore not be able to participate in the nominations for the new leadership. Off the lists of new Central Committee members, the CCP’s broadest decision-making body, when Congress is not in session, I am also the party’s current number three, the 72-year-old. Li Zhanshupresident ofNational People’s Assemblythe legislative body of the Chinese parliament, and number seven, the vice premier Han Zheng, 68 years old. Four of the seven veterans of the current Standing Committeeof which Xi himself is a part, will therefore be replaced and the expectations are all for the arrival at the top of the CCP of Xi’s allies, in a signal of further strengthening of the leader, whose grip on the party and on the country now appears unchallenged.

