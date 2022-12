Jiang, 96, reportedly died of leukemia and multiple organ failure.

China’s former leader, general secretary and president of the Communist Party Jiang Zemin has died, reports the Reuters news agency.

The 96-year-old Jiang reportedly died of leukemia and multiple organ failure on Wednesday in Shanghai, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

Jiang came to power after the Tiananmen Square protests were suppressed.