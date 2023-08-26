China has announced that the former head of its delegation to the Winter Olympics is being investigated for alleged corruption, as part of a Chinese government campaign against corruption in sports.
Ni Huizhong, who so far headed China’s winter sports bureau, “is suspected of serious disciplinary and legal violations,” the general sports administration said. Ni, 54, was general secretary of the Chinese delegation at last year’s Winter Olympics, which took place in Beijing.
