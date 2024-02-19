Foreign direct investment in China is collapsing

The West calls it risk reduction, China calls it “masked decoupling.” Whatever it is, it's partly happening. We reiterate: in part, given that it is not in anyone's interest to make a break with an economy and a market as immense as the Chinese one. The fact is that there are signs of greater separation. Investments in China by companies based abroad fell to their lowest level in 30 yearsaccording to official data published by Beijing authorities.

In fact, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, in 2023 foreign direct investments in China amounted to 33 billion dollars on a net basis, with a decrease of approximately 80% compared to 2022. The data is positive because new investments have exceeded outflows. But FDI fell for the second straight year and is less than 10% of the peak of $344 billion marked in 2021. Inflows exceeded outflows by $17.5 billion in the October-December quarter. This followed the first ever net outflow recorded in the previous quarter.

Foreign companies have scaled back their operations in China after the Chinese government focused more on protecting national security with a crackdown on espionage. But in reality there are also very specific political motivations behind it. As Nikkei Asia points out, with the United States limiting China's access to advanced semiconductors, chip-related businesses are partially distancing themselves from the country.

In 2018, China accounted for 48% of global FDI related to chip, but this figure has fallen to 1% in 2022, according to Rhodium Group. Among those who have moved elsewhere there is, for example, the US company Teradynea leading manufacturer of chip-making test equipment, has moved its key manufacturing facility from China's Jiangsu province to Malaysia.

But it's not always a choice. Sometimes international companies are simply overwhelmed by Chinese rivals and are forced to take refuge elsewhere. One sector above all, that of car, traditional and above all electric. In October Mitsubishi Motors said it would stop making cars in China. Toyota Motor and Honda Motor are reducing staff at their Chinese joint ventures.

The Chinese government is trying to stem the outflow of investments. Notably, in January it eased revenue requirements for companies subject to scrutiny before joint ventures can be approved under antitrust laws. By facilitating acquisitions, including those involving foreign companies, the government hopes to make the Chinese market more attractive.

But China challenges the West on microchips and civil aviation

But in the meantime the North Star always remains the same strengthening of indigenous production and the development of the domestic consumption market. While hoping to maintain a strong commercial link with the West (and in fact Germany is even going against the trend in terms of investments in China), Beijing is preparing to go it alone to protect itself from unpleasant surprises.

There has obviously been a lot of talk about chip, a sector in which the Chinese government has been stimulating internal investments for some time. The campaign to rectify the digital and technological sector in recent years was also functional in redirecting efforts and funds towards a sector considered so strategic. And the results are visible, given that according to various reports, by 2024 Chinese companies should be able to produce advanced 5 nanometer semiconductors, ahead of schedule and despite American restrictions.

Now there is also another particularly profitable sector like that of aviation. Just on Tuesday 20 February the C919 narrow-body produced by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). China has invested heavily in trying to break the grip of the two dominant Western plane makers on the global passenger market, Airbus and Boeing.

The aircraft is certified only in China and the first of four C919s has started flying with China Eastern Airlines last year. With Airbus and Boeing struggling to ramp up production and meet demand for new planes, and with Boeing dealing with a series of crises, the aviation industry is looking at how COMAC positions itself as a viable alternative. COMAC will invest tens of billions of yuan over the next three to five years to expand C919 production capacity, while also seeking the green light from European Union aviation authorities. As if to say: we know how to fly even without your help.