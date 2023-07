How did you feel about the content of this article?

China’s dictator Xi Jinping has been stepping up interference in religious affairs in the country | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ng Han Guan

China’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has begun forcing local churches to display pro-communist signs in front of their temples. The first province to have the policy applied is Zhejiang, according to the NGO Portas Abertas.

The novelty can already be seen in buildings linked to religious institutions in the country, with the following phrases: “Love the Communist Party, love the country and love religion” or “Participate in the sinization [projeto do ditador Xi Jinping para afastar a influência ocidental] of all religions”.

A researcher from the NGO who lives in the Chinese province said that it is not yet possible to know what the limits of action of the Chinese Communist Party will be, however, political interference in religious matters is proving to be increasingly strong.

In April of this year, the organization denounced that the government forced temples to insert the national flag in public spaces of worship, with ideological principles that must be followed.

Since taking power in China in 2012, Xi Jinping has made it one of his main goals to end Western influence within the country. One of the ways to achieve its goal is to control the action of religious institutions, especially Christian ones.

China is part of the world list of persecution of Christians by the NGO Open Doors, currently occupying the 16th position in the ranking. North Korea and Somalia are the first countries on the list.