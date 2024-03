Since 2012, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has begun a process of reducing the freedom of churches in the country | Photo: EFE/EPA/MINH HOANG

A Christian church located in the city of Huainan, China's Anhui province, received a notice from the regime to remove crosses from the temple due to alleged “security risks”. One of the items has been part of the religious space for forty years.

The local management committee, controlled by the Xi Jinping dictatorship, ordered the Wangfenggang community to remove two objects: one on the roof and the other at the entrance to the church. However, it did not submit any safety assessment report prepared by qualified personnel from relevant departments.

According to those responsible for the community, the cross located on the roof of the temple was built in accordance with the construction drawings and, upon completion, was subjected to testing and inspection by the competent departments. It has been in use for five years, since passing inspection.

The cross at the entrance to the church has been in use for over forty years without security problems. For the community, the committee arbitrarily concluded that “there are potential safety risks with crosses on the roof and entrance without any basis.”

Over the past thirty years, the Chinese dictatorship has allowed crosses to be used as symbols of Christian churches or meeting places in both urban and rural China. To a certain extent, unregistered religious groups – in China state recognition is required for churches to operate – were tacitly accepted.

However, from 2014 onwards, the situation of religious tolerance began to be harshly repressed in a more comprehensive way. Xi's regime first began removing crosses from churches in Yuyao city, Zhejiang province, in a province with a large Christian population. Over the next three years, more than a thousand crosses were removed from Zhejiang province.

The campaign to remove sacred items later extended to provinces such as Henan, Anhui and Jiangxi and also affected regions such as Shandong and Xinjiang, also regions that concentrate a large proportion of Christians in the country.