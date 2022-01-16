China First self-infection detected in Beijing in preparation for the Winter Olympics

Beijing is set to be the main venue for the Winter Olympics in less than three weeks.

China’s the first coronavirus infection caused by the self-transformation has been diagnosed in the capital, Beijing, according to Reuters and the newspaper The Guardian.

The city’s infectious disease authorities said at a news conference on Saturday that they found “mutations typical of micron transformation” in laboratory tests.

Following the outbreak, the authorities published details of the infected person’s movements in the last two weeks.

Authorities say they have isolated a person’s residential building and workplace and conducted more than 2,400 interest rate virus tests on people who have moved there.

Beijing is set to be the main venue for the Winter Olympics in less than three weeks. According to local health authorities, the omicron transformation of the coronavirus discovered in late November is a major threat to the country’s zero-infection strategy.

With the omicron variant, China has tightened its already tight control over coronavirus in the run-up to the February 4 Olympics.

In addition to Beijing, omicron variants have been detected in at least four different provinces and municipalities in China, but the total number of infections is unknown.

Authorities According to him, the risk of omicron spreading will increase at the turn of January and February, when the country celebrates the most important celebration of the Chinese year, the Chinese New Year, for several days.

Several local governments have instructed residents not to leave their hometowns, and numerous domestic and international flights to China have been canceled.