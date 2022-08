A maritime vessel maneuvers near a radar tower, off the coast of New Taipei, Taiwan, Aug 04, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

China fired missiles around Taiwan on Thursday, carrying out unprecedented military exercises after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island that Beijing considers its sovereign territory.

The exercises were the largest ever carried out by China in the Taiwan Strait. Shots were fired in the waters to the north, south and east of the island, raising tensions in the area. According to Beijing, the attacks continue until Sunday (07).

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said 11 Chinese Dongfeng ballistic missiles were fired in waters around the island. The last time China fired missiles around Taiwan was in 1996.