Chinese Defense Ministry announced military activities in airspace and at sea around the island

The Chinese Ministry of Defense announced this Friday (5.Aug.2022) that it “successfully” military exercises in airspace and at sea around Taiwan. Since Thursday (4.Aug) China has been increasing its military activities in the region in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

During the training exercise, high-precision missiles were launched in the maritime area, in addition to long-range rocket artillery attacks. According to the Defense, the activity demonstrated “the high combative will and the excellent fighting ability” of the Chinese army.

“The activity shows that our army is fully determined, capable and capable of safeguarding the unity of the homeland, national sovereignty and territorial integrity”says part of the announcement from the government.

The show of force began after the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei. On Tuesday (Aug 2), the US congresswoman went to the Taiwan Legislature and met with the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTVthe exercises must extend until the same time of Sunday (7.Aug).

Taiwan has deployed missile systems to track Chinese air force activity. Taiwanese navy ships also monitor activities in the region.

Island officials said the exercises violate UN rules as they invade Taiwan’s territorial space and are a direct challenge to free air and sea navigation. In all, 900 flights and ship routes are being affected by the maneuvers.

The Taiwanese government has also reported that its websites have been targeted by hackers.

Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party called the Chinese initiative “irresponsible and illegitimate”.