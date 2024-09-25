China on Wednesday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, in a rare display of military muscle projected toward the region’s waters. It is the first major launch since the hypersonic missile test in the summer of 2021 and, according to various analysts, the first of its kind that the People’s Republic has made public, at least since 1980, when it fired into the waters of the South Pacific.

The war drill coincides with a flurry of missile launches and other exercises by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA, the Chinese military), Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, which has been monitoring the situation, said in a statement. It also comes a week after all three aircraft carriers of the Chinese navy were deployed simultaneously for the first time.

The missile, loaded with a simulated training warhead, was fired at 8:44 a.m. this morning (2:44 a.m. in mainland Spain), and landed “precisely in the designated area,” a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman said, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.

The launch, the agency added, was “a routine activity of the annual military training of the Missile Force” of the PLA. The objective was to test “the performance of weapons and equipment and the level of training of the troops,” and the intended objectives have been achieved, according to the ministry. The note does not specify either the location of the launch or the impact, but it does indicate that Beijing notified the “relevant countries” of the test in advance.

The exercise is unusual, as China typically conducts such tests by firing toward its western deserts from its eastern coast, James Acton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told the AP. The test, while unusual, is similar to those the United States conducts for its own ballistic missile fleet. “When they haven’t done something for 44 years and then they do it, it’s significant,” Acton said. “It’s China’s way of saying to us, ‘Like you, we’re not ashamed of having nuclear weapons and we’re going to behave like a great nuclear power.’”

Some analysts have noted that the launch comes after the missile force has suffered a credibility blow, following dismissals for alleged corruption at the top of the Ministry of Defense and in the branch of the Army dedicated to conventional and nuclear missiles. The test also comes at a delicate moment between Beijing and Washington, whose military lines of communication are in the process of being reconnected after two years of being practically severed. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, are scheduled to hold a telephone conversation in the coming weeks.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

500 nuclear warheads

The world’s second-largest power is estimated to have about 500 nuclear warheads that can be delivered by air, sea and land, and its nuclear arsenal is likely to grow in the coming decades, according to the Arms Control Center, a Washington-based institute. Beijing sees its nuclear capability as a key part of modernizing its military, one of Xi Jinping’s great obsessions since he took over the country. China has an atomic program that began in the 1950s thanks to help from the Soviet Union. The country officially maintains a “no first use” policy, meaning it would not be the first to use a nuclear weapon in a conflict.

Beijing remains on a path of “rapid nuclear expansion” and China will likely have more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030, much of it deployed at higher readiness levels, the US Department of Defense said in a 2023 report. This capability will continue to grow through 2035, in line with China’s goal of ensuring its military modernization is “basically complete” by that year — an important milestone on the path to Xi’s goal of having a “world-class” military by 2049, the report added.