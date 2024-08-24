MT: China used flares against Philippine aircraft near Zamora Reef

China fired several flares at a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft that was stranded at Zamora Reef, a disputed island between China and the Philippines, writes Manila Times.

The incident occurred on August 22. According to the publication, the plane belongs to the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Military-like objects have been spotted near Panata Island, which is also the subject of a dispute between China and the Philippines. it is said in a GMA News publication. However, Chinese authorities have previously denied the possibility of turning the location into a military base, notes a Philippine Coast Guard officer in the South China Sea.

According to the Chinese side, the PRC took retaliatory measures because of two Philippine military aircraft that appeared near the disputed reef. The diplomatic department did not explain what measures were being discussed.

Earlier, it became known about a collision between a Chinese and a Philippine warship in the South China Sea. The representative of the PRC Coast Guard Gan Yu called the incident the responsibility of the Philippine side. He called for an end to violations and provocations, warning the Philippines “of all the ensuing consequences” if this does not happen.