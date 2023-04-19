The death toll from a fire in a hospital in Beijing, in the southwest district of Fengtai, is 21 dead. According to the Chinese media, the flames, the causes of which are still to be clarified, in the east wing of the Changfeng hospital. 71 patients hospitalized in the building were evacuated, brought to safety and transferred elsewhere, while the flames were then extinguished after many hours, thanks to the intervention of the firefighters, reported the Beijing Daily, the newspaper of the Chinese capital.



