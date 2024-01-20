At least 13 pupils have died in a fire that broke out in a school dormitory in central China's Henan province. Chinese state media reported this. All the victims were primary school students, a teacher told Zonglan news.

The fire broke out on Friday evening and was put out shortly before midnight in the Yingcai school in the rural district of Fangcheng, central Henan; According to China Daily, the privately run school is aimed at nursery and primary school students. The director of the school, near the city of Nanyang, has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

The boarding school primarily caters to elementary school students, although it has a kindergarten attached, according to the school's WeChat page. Many of the enrolled students come from rural areas, as reported by Beijing Youth Daily. The facility is located in Dushu and is one of the school's two locations.

Deadly fires in China are not uncommon due to poor enforcement of building and safety standards. In November, 26 people died after a large fire ravaged an office building in Luliang city, Shanxi province.

A fire at a Beijing hospital last April killed at least 29 people – mostly patients – and sparked an investigation that saw 12 people detained by police for questioning. Harrowing footage of the fire showed people climbing out of windows onto air conditioners to escape the flames.