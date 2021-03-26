China | Finland takes Chinese ambassador to talk about Chinese counter-sanctions – Ambassador Chen Li accused the EU of “interfering in China’s internal affairs”

The State Department did not comment on whether the embassy had dealt with the Chinese embassy about the cyber attack on parliament reported by the Security Police.

Finland the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “has held discussions” with the Chinese Ambassador Chen Lin counter-sanctions imposed by China on several EU citizens and entities last Monday, says Foreign Ministry’s Americas and Asia Department chief Piritta Asunmaa To Helsingin Sanomat.

China’s counter-sanctions target, at least indirectly, two Finnish diplomats and one MEP. Chinese sanctions were the answer EU sanctions previously imposed in connection with China’s alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang Province.

Many other EU countries have also said this week that they have interviewed Chinese ambassadors for the same reason. According to the country of residence, EU countries have coordinated discussions with Chinese diplomats and are holding them on the basis of jointly developed guidelines.

Country of residence does not use the term “conversation” but “discussion”. He doesn’t want to say anything about the content of Thursday’s phone call, but China was under the impression it wasn’t warm-hearted.

The Chinese Embassy in Helsinki released on Thursday bulletin, according to the ambassador Chen Li had raised strong diplomatic objections to EU sanctions in its discussions with the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The statement spoke of “so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang” and said that EU sanctions “seriously interfere with China’s internal affairs and seriously pull the carpet under China-EU relations”.

“China urges the EU to understand the seriousness of its violation, to remedy and end the confrontation and interference in China’s internal affairs in order to avoid further damage to Sino-EU relations,” the embassy statement said.

On Thursday, the Chinese embassy issued a strong statement on the EU-China sanctions dispute.­

Many EU countries have reported on their talks with Chinese ambassadors earlier this week. The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs has not informed of the discussion with Ambassador Chen.

“Basically, we don’t announce that we’re talking to ambassadors. It would be exceptional if we had published the matter separately, ”Asunmaa says of the ministry’s practices.

EU countries imposed human rights sanctions against China on Monday in connection with the reported harsh treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang Province. At least one million Uighurs have been taken to so-called ‘retraining camps’ with according to news reports for example, systematically raped women.

Chinese police signaled to reporters at a roadblock in Xinjiang Province in September 2018.­

On the same day, Monday, China announced its own counter-sanctions against ten named MEPs and researchers, as well as a number of European institutions.

Sanctions target, for example, the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, of which the Greens are a Euro representative. Heidi Hautala. Sanctions also apply to the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the EU, known as COPS.

COPS is chaired by a Finn Sofie From-Emmesberger. Finland’s representative on the committee is the ambassador Hanna Lehtinen.

According to Department Head Piritta Asunmaa, China has not made it clear whether all members of the bodies mentioned in the sanctions are personally subject to sanctions.

“I don’t think China itself knows when they will [vastapakotteet] came so quickly to this Foreign Affairs Council [EU:n ilmoittamien pakotteiden] after. I doubt that there is a precise view yet, ”says Asunmaa.

In a sanctions dispute it is about wider Sino-EU relations. Finland also has another recent headache that is related to China and concerns Finland’s own affairs.

On Thursday last week, the Security Police announced that the cyber-cracking campaign against the Finnish Parliament last autumn was committed by the cyber espionage campaign APT31. The security police did not name the perpetrator, but APT31 is known to be related China’s state cyber operations.

Head of the Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mikko Kinnunen does not want to say whether the Chinese embassy has been in contact regarding the cyber attack. According to him, a decision has been made in Finland that the “public part of the matter is this Supo output”.

Kinnunen emphasizes that EU human rights sanctions and Chinese counter-sanctions, on the one hand, and cyber espionage, on the other, are two completely separate issues, even though the information released by Supo took place only shortly before the EU made its sanctions decision.

Regarding the cyber attack, Kinnunen says that this is a very serious matter.

“If you look at the fact that the Central Criminal Police investigates it as a gross espionage and a gross data breach, then it is a serious crime where unresponsiveness is not an option,” says Kinnunen, who previously served as Finland’s hybrid ambassador.